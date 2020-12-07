David Crosby
By Raph_PH (DavidCrosbyCarmel041117-33) [CC BY 2.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons
David Crosby Plans To Sell His Catalog As Well

(CelebrityAccess) — On the heels of high-profile catalog sales by Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks last week, singer-songwriter David Crosby has thrown his hat into the ring, announcing that he plans to sell his songwriting catalog as well.

However, unlike Nicks and Dylan, Crosby appears to be selling his own catalog under financial duress.

“I am selling mine also …I can’t work …and streaming stole my record money …I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so it’s my only option ..I’m sure the others feel the same,” Crosby said in a tweet on Monday.

As MBW noted, Crosby has long been a critic of music streaming and has complained about royalty rates paid to songwriters from music streaming platforms.

“Get your song played a million times and get less than $5. Seems fair,” he said in a tweet in 2018.

It was unclear if Crosby has reached an agreement for the sale of his rights, or if he is negotiation over the sale.

He also took the opportunity to dispel some misconceptions from his fans, including the idea that he’s worth “millions of dollars” (he says he is not) and that he might get the same sort of deal that Dylan got to which he replied “Not a chance.”

