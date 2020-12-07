Victoria Goodvin Named General Manager Of Wide Open Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Victoria Goodvin has been named as Vice President and General Manager of the newly-relaunched Wide Open Music Publishing.

The company, which debuted in 2013 and which scored early successes with Brett Young’s double platinum selling single “In Case You Didn’t Know,” features a catalog that includes Keith Urban’s “Boy Gets A Truck,” and Montgomery Gentry’s “Folks Like Us,” as well as various album cuts by Dustin Lynch, Canaan Smith, William Michael Morgan, Love and Theft, and others.

The publisher was acquired by Endurance Music Group earlier this year and re-launched with a songwriter roster that includes Chris Bandi, George Birge, Maddie Larkin, John Marlin, and Tim Owens.

A native of North Carolina, Goodvin relocated to Nashville to attend Belmont University and later landed her first industry job as Creative Director at the Song Factory.

She joined Wide Open in 2019 as a manager.

“Signing Maddie, Chris, John and George was a phenomenal opportunity for Wide Open and to be able to bring Victoria and Tim back to our team is beyond amazing,” says Steve Williams, President, Wide Open Music Publishing. “I’m so excited to see what these artists create in the coming years and how they excel under Victoria’s leadership.”