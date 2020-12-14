Charley Pride To Be Memorialized With A Public Ceremony After The Pandemic

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The family of the late country music legend Charley Pride, who passed away Saturday from complications of COVID-19, announced the plans for honoring the barrier-breaking Country Music Hall of Famer.

Charley Pride’s family and close friends will hold a private wake and memorial in Dallas this week, with limited attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Plans for a public memorial service and celebration of Pride’s life and career will be announced at a later date, the statement from his family said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community center, any local food bank, or the charity of your choice.

In addition to the public memorial, CMT will honor Pride’s legacy with a special tribute that includes more than three decades of interviews and commentary from Pride himself, along with archival performance footage.

The special will include appearances and footage from some of Pride’s closest friends, colleagues, and admirers, including Darius Rucker, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and more, as well as members of his family, including his wife Rozene, son Dion, sister Maxine and his brother Joe.

This will air Wednesday, December 16th at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on CMT.