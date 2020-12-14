Michael Wandell Named Head of Commercial At BSE Global

BROOKYLN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — BSE Global, owner of the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center, announced the hire of Michael Wandell as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer.

In his new role, Wandell will be tasked with oversight of marketing and revenue generating operations at all BSE Global properties, including the Nets and the Barclays Center.

His portfolio will also include expanding BSE Global’s ticket sales, corporate hospitality, and global marketing partnerships businesses, and he will contribute to long-term strategic planning, the company said.

Prior to his new gig at BSE Global, Wandell spent three years as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wandell’s C.V. also includes a stint as Vice President of International Business Development at the National Basketball Association.

His 30-year career also included international roles, including for the NBA where he led development of the league’s interests in China, as well as ticket sales and marketing partnership roles at the Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, and Charlotte Bobcats.

“I am thrilled to welcome Michael to the BSE Global family,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global. “I had the opportunity to work with Michael during our time together at the NBA league office, where he was instrumental in developing ground-breaking partnerships with innovative global brands. He is a proven leader with an impressive track record of leading commercial teams. With his hiring, BSE is proud to add yet another best-in-class senior executive dedicated to taking our company to the next level.”

Wandell will begin work at BSE Global shortly after the launch of the 2020-21 NBA season, and he will report directly to Abbamondi.