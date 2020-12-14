Canadian Live Music Association And Kinaxis To Bring A Live Streamed Concert Series To Canadian Venues

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian Live Music Association is partnering with supply chain software company Kinaxis to develop a series of up to 30 live stream concerts that will take place on stages across Canada.

The Kinaxis InConcert Series will be funded via a $250,000 sponsorship from Kinaxis as part of a program designed to provide Canadian concert venues with some business to help keep the lights on.

The opportunity to host concerts in the series will be open to all professional live music venues, with the application process opened now through February 28, 2021 at: kinaxis.com/InConcert. https://www.kinaxis.com/en/inconcert

“We are grateful to Kinaxis for setting an example of the kind of private sector support that Canada’s live music community desperately needs,” says CLMA president and CEO, Erin Benjamin. “Kinaxis InConcert is a reason to come together to celebrate our artists, support our venues and connect to music fans. It is much needed good news for an industry that has suffered unprecedented economic hardship.

“The Kinaxis culture is anchored on the simple words ‘people matter here’. This extends to the communities where we live, work and play,” added John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. “Sadly, the people supporting our music industry, and especially the artists themselves, have been tremendously affected by the restrictions resulting from COVID-19, and that means we miss out on the joy they create through their live performances.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Canadian Live Music Association to sponsor a concert series that will put our talented artist community back on stage, where they belong, and for the venues to bring their music to their fans,” adds Sicard. “After all, music is food for the soul and we could all use as much nourishment as we can get.”