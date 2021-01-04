The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Christie Tate

Christie Tate is the author of the best seller “Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life.” On paper it appears that Christie has it all, she’s #1 in her law school class, but her life is a mess. Group therapy unlocks Christie’s life, and the result is a fulfilling job, marriage and more, but there are many bumps along the way. Listen to hear details of her journey!

