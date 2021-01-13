Shakira Sells Her Catalog To Hipgnosis

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after announcing that it had recapitalized its acquisition fund, Merck Mercuriadis’ Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited continued their buying spree with the acquisition of the catalog of Colombian pop legend Shakira.

The deal included Shakira’s 145 song back catalog, including her writer’s share of income on worldwide hits such as her first American chart-topper “Hips Don’t Lie,” “La Tortura,” “She Wolf,” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira, who is the most popular female Latin artist, has sold more than 80 million albums to date, while racking up an impressive collection of three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammys along with numerous other awards over the course of her career.

The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed but comes just months after Shakira, whose real name is Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, paid a reported $15 million to settle an alleged tax fraud evasion in her adopted home of Spain.

The deal for Shakira’s rights is the latest high profile catalogue acquisition by Hipgnosis this month, and follows similar deals with folk-rock legend Neil Young, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham, and noted record exec and producer Jimmy Iovine.