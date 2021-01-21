COVID Cancels Glastonbury For The Second Year Running

(CelebrityAccess) — For the second year in a row, organizers of the Glastonbury Festival have been forced to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Thursday, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily wrote:

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we will simply not be able to make the festival happen this year. We are sorry to let you down.

As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their 50 deposit over to next year and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits and we are very confident we can delivery something really special for us all in 2022!

We thank you for your incredible continued support and lets look forward to better times ahead.

2020 was to have been the 50th anniversary of the festival, which has been held almost annually since 1970, regularly attracting crowds of more than 150,000 fans to Eavis’ Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The lineup for the canceled 2020 edition of the festival featured Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Diana Ross.