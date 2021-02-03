Loud And Live Launches An In-House Content Development Platform

(CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment, sports, and marketing company Loud And Live announced the launch of a new content development and distribution platform Loud And Live Studios.

Loud And Live Studios will allow the consolidation of Loud And Live’s existing content development efforts and will also serve as a platform for new content such as livestreams, podcasts and short & long form content, music specials, documentaries and branded content.

“We’ve been organically developing content for years, so the launch of this division is a natural step for us as the demand from consumers and brands for content of all types, digital, streaming, and beyond, continues to grow,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Content development for brand partners has becoming an increasingly significant part of Loud And Live’s business in recent years and the company has produced producing music specials for the likes of Sony Music Latin, HBO and YouTube.

Last year, Loud And Live also live-streamed multiple concerts, including with Latin artists Ricardo Montaner and Fito Paez. Already in 2021, Loud And Live Studios is in the post-production phase for two music specials set to premiere later this year on a major global network, to be announced. It’s also finalizing deals with various global Latin artists for the exclusive rights to their livestreamed concerts.

Loud And Live has also been ramping up its sports content development and distribution, including production of the exclusive Spanish-language broadcast of the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, as well as the production and live broadcast of CrossFit Open 19.5, both which were hosted on Loud And Live Sports’ YouTube channel.

Most recently, Loud And Live Sports launched the Trials, a global digital fitness competition that was broadcasted on a proprietary platform developed by Loud And Live, which featured athletes competing from across the world and representing a total of 72 countries.