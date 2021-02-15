Sakhele Mzalazala Joins CD Baby As Its First African Rep

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music distributor and rights management agency CD Baby announced the hire of veteran recorded music exec Sakhele Mzalazala as its first rep on the ground in Africa.

Reporting to VP of International Development Heli Del Moral, Mzalazala will focus on developing partnerships, both locally and internationally, and helping to establish CD Baby’s business in the increasingly important recorded music market in Southern Africa.

“African artists have impacted music around the world, and we’re thrilled to find the right representative to help them understand how CD Baby can support their careers and creativity,” says VP of International Development, Hel Del Moral. “This step is part of our overall vision to bring the best artist services and rights administration to independent creators worldwide.”

Mzalazala joins the 22-person CD Baby international team, which is active in markets across Europe, North America, South America, East Asia, and South Asia.

Mzalazala brings more than 2 decades of experience to the role and comes to CD Baby with a resume that includes roles with Yourself Management, Xhentsa, and Koloni, working directly with artists Mahlatse Vokal and Lisa Good, and overseeing the publishing team at the prominent South African label Mathaland/Ghetto Ruff, where he worked with Zola 7, Dj Cleo, Pitch Black AFRO, and Morafe.

“Working for an international organization like CD Baby has been a dream of mine and I am very excited to have been given such a big opportunity, which in turn comes with bigger responsibilities,” Mzalazala says. “I look forward to impacting positively on the careers of independent artists and labels, where they will have full control and ownership of the works. I have always strived to do what is best for my artists and clients and CD Baby is just that and more. I am excited and cannot wait.”