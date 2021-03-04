Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Signs With Dice

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn performance space Saint Vitus, widely recognized as one of the leading punk, heavy metal and hardcore stages in the world, has struck a deal with music discovery and ticketing platform Dice to take over ticketing services for the venue.

In the past decade, the 250-capacity Saint Vitus has punched well beyond its weight class, hosting concerts by the likes of Hot Water Music, Megadeth, Iron Age, Thursday, Face To Face, Sun O))), Blink 182, Cro Mags.

“We are really excited for the DICE era here at Saint Vitus Bar. Between their superior tech, forward thinking business strategy, and unwavering commitment to live music, we are excited to emerge with a better experience for heavy music fans,” said David Castillo, Co-Owner of Saint Vitus.

“We’re huge fans of Saint Vitus here at DICE. In just over a decade, this inconspicuous bar in Greenpoint has put on some of the biggest punk, metal and hardcore shows ever.” said Russ Tannen, Chief Revenue Officer of DICE. “Saint Vitus is as genuine and authentic as you’ll get in a music venue – and that’s why fans love it so much. We can’t wait to bring their epic line-up of shows to even more fans once we can go out again,” added Russ Tannen, Chief Revenue Officer of DICE.