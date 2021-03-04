Alena Joyiens Named Account Exec At Shore Fire Media
CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Alena Joyiens to the role of Account Executive at the publicity firm.

Alena Joyiens
Joyiens, who is based out of the firm’s Brooklyn office, joined Shore Fire in 2019 as a Junior Account Executive.

During her tenure with SFM, Joyiens has contributed to multiple artist campaigns, including Aly & AJ, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Kesha, Kylie Minogue, Diane Warren, Netta, Carlos Vives, 311, and more.

“I am pleased to announce Alena Joyiens well-deserved promotion,” said Senior Vice President Rebecca Shapiro. “Her passion for her clients combined with her infectious energy make her a great collaborator.”

A native of Tampa, Florida, Joyiens relocated to New York to attend St. John’s University, where she studied public relations with a minor in International Communications.

Prior to joining Shore Fire Media, Joyiens was a member of PRSSA (Public Relations Student Society of America) and a volunteer for Feeding America.

