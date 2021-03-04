Warner Chappell Music Ties Up With Benjamin Biolay’s Music Publishing Venture, Bambi Rose

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Warner Chappell Music announced it has partnered with Bambi Rose, the music publishing company launched by French recording artist and actor Benjamin Biolay.

As part of the deal, Warner Chappell will represent both Biolay’s existing music catalog, and his figure works.

Biolay, one of France’s most recognized recording artists, has released nine full solo albums since he launched a solo career in 2001, as well as multiple soundtracks, collaboration albums and remix EPs.

His latest solo album, Grand Prix, topped the charts last year, and he won Best Male Artist and Album of the Year at this year’s Victoires de la Musique – which is the French equivalent of the US Grammy Awards.

In addition, he has written and composed for some of France’s other leading artists, including Vanessa Paradis and Henri Salvador.

“I’m very happy to be partnering with Warner Chappell, which feels like the perfect home for my publishing company and my catalogue of songs. I’m looking forward to working with the team as we move into the next stage of my career.”

“Benjamin is a true legend of the French music scene. For the last 20 years he has been writing incredible songs and with last year’s number one album, along with his two awards at the Victoires de la Musique, he just keeps getting better and better. Everyone at our company is excited to bring his publishing company and his catalogue into the Warner Chappell family. It’s a real honor to not only look after some of the greatest songs of our generation, but to be able to work with Benjamin on future songs and projects,” added Matthieu Tessier, Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music France.