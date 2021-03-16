Ron Bension Named President & CEO At ASM Global

(CelebrityAccess) — Venue management firm ASM Global announced the appointment of Ron Bension as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“I am excited to join ASM Global. The company has an unparalleled track record of success and leading capabilities. I look forward to working closely with the dedicated ASM Global team to grow the business and to build upon the Company’s deep relationships with its incredible, best-in-class clients around the world,” said Mr. Bension.

Benison joins ASM Global with more than 3 decades of experience in the live events industry, and most recently served as President of Live Nation’s House of Blues Entertainment division.

His resume also includes senior leadership roles at a range of public and private companies including at Tickets.com, GameWorks, MCA Recreation Group and Universal Studios Hollywood.

“We are thrilled to have Ron join the ASM Global team. He is precisely the type of executive we seek to lead our businesses. His extensive history of managing enterprises that create superb experiences for customers and visitors will be an enormous asset to the company. In addition, his demonstrated strategic thinking and execution capabilities are a perfect fit for the next phase of ASM’s growth as we exit the pandemic,” said Kosty Gilis, Managing Director at Onex and ASM board member.

“We admire Ron’s long and successful track record across a number of highly respected companies in the live events and leisure industries and are confident in his ability to build on the progress made under Bob Newman. ASM is poised for success and at AEG we are as committed and optimistic as ever about the future of the company and the industry,” added Dan Beckerman, CEO of AEG and ASM board member.