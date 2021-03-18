The Bamboozle Festival Returns To New Jersey In 2023 For Its 20 Year Anniversary

ASBURY, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — The Bamboozle, a multi-day music festival announced plans to stage a return to New Jersey in time to mark its 20th anniversary in 2023.

An updated website for the festival, made to look like an old-school MySpace page that went live on Wednesday, was short on details but advertised the awakening of an ’emo revolution.’

“18 years ago, we created an event on Myspace – for its 20th anniversary we are inviting back some old friends, introducing everyone to new friends and will no doubt, redefine a scene and once again rise to the top of the festival world,” Bamboozle founder John D’Esposito said in a post on his own Facebook page.

The fest, which was held in Northern New Jersey from 2003 to 2012 expanded in its later years, adding editions in Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as a touring festival called the Bamboozle Roadshow.

However, its creator, John D’Esposito, announced in 2012 that he was parting ways with the festival brand over creative differences with Live Nation and House of Blues.