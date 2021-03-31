Glastonbury Announces Live From Worthy Farm Livestream Show

(CelebrityAccess) — While the Glastonbury Festival has been COVID-canceled for 2021, event organizers are moving forward with Worthy Farm Live, a livestream concert to help tide fans over until next year.

Set for May 22nd, the five-hour livestream will be filmed at various Worthy Farms landmarks such as the Pyramid Field and the Stone Circle and will feature performances from a range of artists who are contributing their time to help support the festival.

The announced lineup for the event includes Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, and DJ Honey Dijon. There will also be a number of unannounced surprise performances.

“After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle. It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together,” said Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis.

The performances will be interspersed by a spoken word narrative, written and delivered by yet-to-be-announced special guests, who will provide viewers with a guided tour of the festival grounds.

The livestream will be a ticketed event and will be broadcast in full across four separate time zones, with staggered livestreams for the UK, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, East Coast North America & Central / South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand & Asia.

Tickets are now on sale and will set you back £20, €23, $27.50 or AUD$35.

The show will be co-promoted and produced by the pioneering UK livestream business Driift, the team behind successful livestreams by artists such as Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave, Biffy Clyro, Niall Horan, and Laura Marling, among others.