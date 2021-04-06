Kodak Black’s Security Guard Shot During Ambush At Florida McDonald’s

TALLAHASSEE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — A member of rapper Kodak Black’s security team was shot and injured in what appears to be an early morning ambush at a Tallahassee McDonald’s.

According to the Associated Press, Black and his entourage were in Tallahassee as the headliner at the Cultur3Fest when the attack occured. A police report obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat said Black and company had just left a local nightclub when they were followed by several vehicles who attempted to cut them off.

Per the report, Black’s group then went to a local McDonald’s and blocked the entrance off with a vehicle while he went inside to pick up his order. It was at that point that one of the vehicles which gave chase previously returned and the occupants opened fire.

A security guard was shot in the leg and taken to a Tallahassee hospital, while Black was hustled from the scene away in an armored vehicle.

Black, whose 2018 debut album “Painting Pictures,” peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 but he has since run afoul of the law, and faced prison time in connection to multiple weapons charges before President Donald Trump commuted Black’s federal sentence for his 2020 conviction.