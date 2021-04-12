Former Live Nation New Orleans President Russell Doussan Launches DMG Presents

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran concert promoter Russell Doussan, announced the launch of his own concert company, Doussan Music Group, or DMG presents, based out of Mandeville, Louisiana – a suburb of New Orleans.

Doussan, who until last year served as President of Live Nation’s New Orleans regional office, said the decision to launch the company comes as the live music industry returns to life after laying fallow during the pandemic year.

“Introducing each artist to their fans through the LIVE music experience is a passion of mine. As the artist hits the stage, feeling the energy in the room and hearing the venue come alive, is what drives me. Music is the soundtrack of our lives,” Doussan said.

DMG Presents has already hit the ground running and is on track to stage shows in late summer/fall of 2021 as markets around the U.S. begin to re-open and the company already working to fill out their calendar for 2022.

According to a statement from the company, DMG Presents is fully funded and capable of backing full tours in the U.S. with a primary focus on indoor venues as well as boutique amphitheaters, although they are expecting to book shows at all capacities (i.e. clubs, theatres, arenas, festivals, etc.).

At launch, DMG Presents will primarily focus on venues in Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas and Memphis, TN.

Doussan began his career as an independent promoter in New Orleans in 2000 and launched his own firm in 2003, going on to produce more than 1,600 concerts in 43 states in the next decade.

In 2014, Live Nation acquired Doussan’s company and established a regional foothold in Louisiana.

The primary office for DMG is located in the suburbs of New Orleans, LA, but they will also have satellite offices as the touring situation improves.