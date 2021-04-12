Life Is Beautiful Partners With Lyte For Single-Day Resales

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing reservations platform Lyte has partnered with the Life Is Beautiful to host reservations for single-day tickets to the three-day festival.

Life is Beautiful festival, which is set to return to Las Vegas from Sept. 17 – Sept. 19, features a lineup that includes with a lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, Haim, and A$AP Rocky, among others

Sales for three-day tickets for the festival kicked off on March 12th to pent up demand from music fans who were eager to try to return to normalcy after a year without live music due to the pandemic.

Now, reservations for single day tickets are open with Lyte’s propriety technology allowing fans to reserve tickets so that when they become available on the secondary market, they don’t have to compete with other fans, automated ticket-buying bots, and professional scalpers for passes.

Lyte also allows fans whose plans change to exchange tickets for fair market value and avoid becoming accidental scalpers.