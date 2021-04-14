Global Citizen Announces Vax Live, A Livestreaming Show Supporting COVID-19 Vaccinations

(CelebrityAccess) — International advocacy organization Global Citizen announced plans for VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World a broadcast and livestreaming event that seeks to make COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere and to help people overcome the vaccine hesitancy that is threatening global recovery.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and will be hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez, with scheduled performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

The concert will air live on May 7th on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, as well as on YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App, starting at 8PM ET. The concert will also air on Fox, starting at 11PM ET.

As the exclusive streaming partner for the event, YouTube will stream an extended version of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World on the Global Citizen channel for a full run-time of 90 minutes, which will include additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys.

“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said HUGH EVANS, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

As part of the broadcast’s fundraising efforts, Global Citizen will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to vaccinate more than 27 million health workers who are currently providing care for the afflicted in the world’s poorest countries.

The campaign’s fundraising will support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative – including COVAX – a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure that low-income countries can access COVID-19 vaccines. VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World aims to fans to call on their governments to pledge $22.1 billion, the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021.

“I’m honored to be hosting ‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’,” said SELENA GOMEZ. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”