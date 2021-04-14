DJ/Producer Imanbek Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Imanbek, AKA Imanbek Zeikenov, has signed with ICM Partners and Primary Talent International for worldwide representation.

While still only 20, Imanbek, who was born in Aksu, Kazakhstan, broke out internationally with his remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses” which earlier this year helped him to become the first Kazakhi to win a Grammy Award.

The track, which went multi-platinum, has since generated billions of streams and has secured a Imanbek a place in Spotify’s top 125 artists.

“We are thrilled to be representing Imanbek” said ICM Partners’ Head of Electronic Music Simon Clarkson. “He is an exciting new artist, and we can’t wait to bring him to stages around the world.”

He will be represented at ICM Partners by Clarkson and Paul Gongaware in the Americas and by Paul McQueen at Primary Talent outside of the Americas. Imanbek continues to be managed by Kirill Lupinos at Effective Records.