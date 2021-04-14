The We Talk: Live Music Podcast, Featuring Reeperbahn Festival’s Alexander Schulz, and Helen Sildna of Tallinn Music Week

The We Talk : Live Music podcast is back with its second episode, brought to you by VIP-Booking.com.

Hosted by veteran entertainment exec Paul Cheetham, this month’s podcast looks at the impact and importance of modern music business events with in-depth interviews with the Reeperbahn Festival’s Alexander Schulz, and Helen Sildna of Tallinn Music Week.

We find out why they launched their events, how they have developed and maintained their success, the kind of challenges they face now and anticipate for the future, and the amount of thought and effort that goes into delivering the best events they can for their customers.

Adding color to the conversation is one of the UK’s leading booking agents Alex Bruford of ATC Live. He gives us his feedback on how essential these kind of events have been for discovering and nurturing the acts on his roster, and Angela Dorgan of First Music Contact tells us how she established her Music From Ireland brand and how she uses networking & showcasing events to help launch the careers of many new Irish artists.

Tune in here: Listen to “WE TALK : LIVE MUSIC – 2” on Spreaker.