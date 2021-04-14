SBA
Indie Venues On The Brink As SBA Still Not Taking SVOG Grant Applications 7 Days After Failed Launch

Hypebot
(Hypebot) — The SBA portal designed to administer $16.3 billion in Shuttered Venue Operating Grants (SVOG) to struggling independent music venues, promoters, and agents remained closed Wednesday morning, seven days after its failed launch.

Technical issues and contradictory instructions forced the US Small Business Administration to close the new SVOG grant portal last Thursday before a single application was received for the desperately needed funding.

Even before the portal opened, the US Office of Inspector General issued a warning critical of the SBA’s planning and questioning the agency’s ability to handle the massive grant program.

Late Tuesday the SBA tweeted this update:

