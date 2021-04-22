DMX To Be Honored With A Private Memorial Service At The Barclays Center

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The late rapper DMX will be honored with a private memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday, April 24.

The memorial, which will be held ahead of a private graveside funeral service, will serve as a celebration of Earl “DMX” Simmons’ life.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist died on April 9th, just days after he was hospitalized in the wake of a heart attack that left him in a coma.

Attendance at DMX’s memorial events will be restricted to friends and family, but fans can tune in to BET or BET’s YouTube channel on Sunday, April 25th for a live stream of the event.

Details of the private service have yet to be announced, including attendance numbers and ticketing information. Fans are encouraged to refer to DMX’s Instagram for updates or additional information.