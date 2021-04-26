27% subscribe to 2 or more audio services

(Hypebot) — “Service Stacking” – paying for more than one streaming service – is becoming increasingly common.
In its most common form, service stacking is adding Hulu, Apple, and/or Disney to your core Netflix subscription.
But the practice is growing in music and audio subscriptions as well.
Overall, 60% of the 42,000 core radio subscribers who answered Techsurvey pay to subscribe to a music service like Spotify, Pandora, or Apple Music.
27% subscribe to two or more of those services.
But there is a ceiling to what consumers are willing to pay for.
Consumers are increasingly concerned with the number of content services they are paying for.
H/T to Fred Jacobs