27% subscribe to 2 or more audio services

(Hypebot) — “Service Stacking” – paying for more than one streaming service – is becoming increasingly common.

In its most common form, service stacking is adding Hulu, Apple, and/or Disney to your core Netflix subscription.

But the practice is growing in music and audio subscriptions as well.

Overall, 60% of the 42,000 core radio subscribers who answered Techsurvey pay to subscribe to a music service like Spotify, Pandora, or Apple Music.

27% subscribe to two or more of those services.

But there is a ceiling to what consumers are willing to pay for.

Consumers are increasingly concerned with the number of content services they are paying for.

