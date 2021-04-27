Photo Tour – Q1 – 2021

- Home
On the Road: New Tours of Live Bands & Artists
|Julia Michaels
|04/28/21
|Gabby Barrett
|04/28/21
|John Grisham
|04/28/21
|Jason Schwartzman / Coconut Records
|04/28/21
|Bethenny Frankel
|04/28/21
|Brett Gelman
|04/28/21
|Justin Theroux
|04/28/21
|Jon Randall
|04/28/21
|Kings of Leon
|04/29/21
|Ashnikko
|04/29/21
April 27, 2021Legendary Producer & Engineer Al Schmitt Dead At 91
April 27, 2021Texas A&M Athletics Names Select Artists Associates As A Production & Live Entertainment Partner
April 26, 2021Interview: Stephen Lipson
April 26, 2021Oscars/Grammys/Film/Music
April 26, 202127% subscribe to 2 or more audio services
April 24, 2021SBA Applications Delayed Until Monday
April 23, 2021Eventbrite To Host Reconvene, A Virtual Business Conference For Independent Event Creators
April 23, 2021Electric Daisy Carnival Postponed Until October
April 23, 2021The Small Business Administration To Begin Accepting Shuttered Venue Operator Grant Applications On Saturday
April 22, 2021Lyte Announces Senior Staff Promotions
April 22, 2021DMB Announces Summer North American Tour
April 22, 2021Ratings For The 56th Annual ACM Awards Hit A Record Low
April 22, 2021Streaming Drives UMG Revenue Up By 9.4% In Q1 2021
April 22, 2021The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Steve Cropper
April 22, 2021Former Bay City Rollers Frontman Les McKeown Dead At 65
April 22, 2021Spotify Turns 15 – My How You’ve Grown!
April 21, 2021Florida Nightclub Vibe Seeks To Expand Bookings For 2021
April 21, 2021Bob Lanois, Dead At 73
April 21, 2021How Artists Can Protect Their Instagram Accounts
April 21, 2021The Truth Behind Apple Music’s Higher Payouts Plus 5 Key Takeaways From Its Open Letter To Artists
April 20, 2021The Foo Fighters Reschedule Europe For 2022
|06/12/2021
|Kolby Cooper
|Starlight Ranch Event Center
|Verified
|02/09/2022
|Kix
|Monsters of Rock Cruise
|Verified
|03/28/2022
|Kiss The Sky (Tribute to Jimi Hendrix)
|Flower Power Cruise
|Verified
|04/29/2021
|Kings of Leon
|2021 NFL Draft Weekend
|Verified
|10/06/2021
|King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard / King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
|Pacific National Exhibition - Forum / PNE Forum / PNE Amphitheatre
|Verified
Interscope Records
Morray
City Pop Records
Mia Rodriguez
Atlantic Records
Mia Rodriguez
Spirit Music Nashville
Andrew Jannakos
Peermusic Nashville
Micah Wilshire
WME Legends
Estate of Andy Kaufman has signed with Phil Sandhaus.
Estate of Eartha Kitt has signed with Phil Sandhaus.
Estate of Peter Tosh has signed with Phil Sandhaus. (in association with Brian Latture / MegaSource Entertainment Group)
Estate of Ram Dass / Love Serve Remember Foundation has signed with Phil Sandhaus.
Estate of The Notorious B.I.G. has signed with Phil Sandhaus.
The CBGB Club has signed with Phil Sandhaus.
United Talent Agency
Lil Wayne has signed with Chris Jordan, David Zedeck, Mike "Mike G" Guirguis & Tessie Lammle for exclusive Worldwide representation.
SpaceMan Zack has signed with Steve Gordon and Jake Bernstein for exclusive representation.
Skyline Artists Agency
MarchFourth has signed with Mark Lourie for exclusive Worldwide representation.
International Talent Booking
Cherym has signed with Olivia Sime for exclusive UK & European representation.
ICM Partners / Primary Talent International
Indigo De Souza has signed with Matt Pickering-Copley for exclusive UK & European representation.
Stephen Marley has signed with Ed Sellers for exclusive UK & European representation.