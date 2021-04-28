The Merriweather Post Pavilion Gears Up For A Return To Live This Summer

COLUMBIA, MD (CelebrityAccess) — After a year of lying fallow due to the coronavirus pandemic, promoter I.M.P. Concerts announced that the Merriweather Post Pavilion will return to life in time to host the M3 Rock Festival on July 4th Weekend.

The three-day M3 Rock Fest features a classic metal heavy lineup that includes Kix, Slaughter, Queensryche, Winger, Night Ranger, Bullet Boys, Steve Adler, Lita Ford, Great White, and Steelheart, among others.

The festival also marks the start of the Merriweather’s summer season for 2021 with in-person concerts scheduled at the amphitheater through October.

Announced shows for 2021 include Rod Stewart, ACM entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Wilco & Sleater-Kinney, Dave Matthews Band, Alanis Morrisette, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and Pet Shop Boys with New Order.

The Merriweather will also host the Capital Jazz’s return to live. Originally scheduled for June 2021, the festival has been postponed until later this year, and is now scheduled to take place on September 4-5, 2021.

As of yet, a lineup for Capital Jazz has yet to be announced.