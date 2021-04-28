My Morning Jacket, DMB To Headline The Railbird Festival’s 2021 Return To In-Person

LEXINGTON, KY (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut in 2019 and a year off for the ‘rona in 2020, Live Nation’s Railbird Festival is returning to Lexington for a 2021 revival.

Set for August 28-29 at the Grounds at Keeneland Association, the festival will feature a lineup that includes hometown heroes My Morning Jacket, as well as the Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Midland, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Margo Price and more.

Produced by AC Entertainment an and Lexington entrepreneur David Helmers, the festival will also showcase Kentucky’s whiskey culture with some of the state’s leading distillers providing “immersive bourbon experiences” and hand-selected rare barrels

Private bourbon selections, Railbird Selects, for the Railbird Rickhouse include single barrel picks from Four Roses, Bulleit, Castle & Key, Elijah Craig, New Riff, Old Carter, Old Forester, Pinhook, Wilderness Trail and a Justins’ House of Bourbon Railbird Signature pick.

Festivalgoers will also be able to wager on off-track betting with races simulcast from around the country at the Lucky Day Plaza, with Keeneland staff on hand to ‘advise’ fans on how to bet.

Along with those adult entertainment offerings, the festival strives to be family friendly and will include a Fillies & Colts family area with performances, horse rides, arts and crafts, interactive games, and other activities.

“While we all missed live music and experiences tremendously last year, the Railbird team looked at it as a time to build on the success of our inaugural festival and come back even better than before,” said Helmers, who co-founded the festival. “We’ve been planning intensely and are excited for the festival’s return to Keeneland with a list of world class artists, bourbon and culinary experiences.”

Tickets are already on sale for the festival and will cost $155 and up for a two-day pass.

Saturday

My Morning Jacket

Leon Bridges

Billy Strings

Black Pumas

Midland

Margo Price

Japanese Breakfast

Joy Oladokun

Sarah Jarosz

John Moreland

Briston Maroney

Sierra Ferrell

Bendigo Fletcher

The Brook & the Bluff

Magnolia Boulevard

Nicholas Jamerson

Sunday

Dave Matthews Band

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Khruangbin

The Revivalists

Band of Horses

Tanya Tucker

Colter Wall

The War and Treaty

Pinegrove

Zach Bryan

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Cedric Burnside

Cha Wa

S.G. Goodman

Southern Avenue

Grayson Jenkins