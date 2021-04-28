My Morning Jacket, DMB To Headline The Railbird Festival’s 2021 Return To In-Person

LEXINGTON, KY (CelebrityAccess) — After a successful debut in 2019 and a year off for the ‘rona in 2020, Live Nation’s Railbird Festival is returning to Lexington for a 2021 revival.
Set for August 28-29 at the Grounds at Keeneland Association, the festival will feature a lineup that includes hometown heroes My Morning Jacket, as well as the Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Khruangbin, Midland, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Margo Price and more.
Produced by AC Entertainment an and Lexington entrepreneur David Helmers, the festival will also showcase Kentucky’s whiskey culture with some of the state’s leading distillers providing “immersive bourbon experiences” and hand-selected rare barrels
Private bourbon selections, Railbird Selects, for the Railbird Rickhouse include single barrel picks from Four Roses, Bulleit, Castle & Key, Elijah Craig, New Riff, Old Carter, Old Forester, Pinhook, Wilderness Trail and a Justins’ House of Bourbon Railbird Signature pick.
Festivalgoers will also be able to wager on off-track betting with races simulcast from around the country at the Lucky Day Plaza, with Keeneland staff on hand to ‘advise’ fans on how to bet.
Along with those adult entertainment offerings, the festival strives to be family friendly and will include a Fillies & Colts family area with performances, horse rides, arts and crafts, interactive games, and other activities.
“While we all missed live music and experiences tremendously last year, the Railbird team looked at it as a time to build on the success of our inaugural festival and come back even better than before,” said Helmers, who co-founded the festival. “We’ve been planning intensely and are excited for the festival’s return to Keeneland with a list of world class artists, bourbon and culinary experiences.”
Tickets are already on sale for the festival and will cost $155 and up for a two-day pass.
Saturday
My Morning Jacket
Leon Bridges
Billy Strings
Black Pumas
Midland
Margo Price
Japanese Breakfast
Joy Oladokun
Sarah Jarosz
John Moreland
Briston Maroney
Sierra Ferrell
Bendigo Fletcher
The Brook & the Bluff
Magnolia Boulevard
Nicholas Jamerson
Sunday
Dave Matthews Band
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Khruangbin
The Revivalists
Band of Horses
Tanya Tucker
Colter Wall
The War and Treaty
Pinegrove
Zach Bryan
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Cedric Burnside
Cha Wa
S.G. Goodman
Southern Avenue
Grayson Jenkins