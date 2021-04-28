A Profile In Selfishness: Ted Nugent Performed A Live Show Despite Suffering ‘Flu Symptoms’ Days Before His Covid-19 Diagnosis

(CelebrityAccess) — Just days before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, outspoken legacy rocker Ted Nugent performed live inside of a packed Florida supermarket known for its anti-mask policies.

In a video of the concert posted to his social media, a maskless Nugent thanked the military and police forces before launching into a political tirade, touching on everything from First Amendment rights to his enthusiastic support for gun ownership.

The April 12th show came just days before Nugent was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he reported feeling flulike symptoms for more than week and likely contagious.

“I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days and I thought I was dying,” Nugent said in a video posted to his social media on April 19th. “I was tested positive today. I’ve got a stuffed-up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the a–. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did. I crawled.”

Unsurprisingly, Nugent has been a vocal critic of the Government’s response to COVID-19, mocking people for wearing masks, suggesting that the pandemic is a ‘scam’ and advising people to avoid the vaccine because “nobody knows what’s in it” even though the ingredient lists are public information.