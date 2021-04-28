Rising Canadian Recording Artist Charmaine Signs With ICM Partners

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Canadian hip-hop artist Charmaine has signed with ICM Partners for worldwide representation.

Charmaine, who is based in Toronto but was born in Zimbabwe, has been making a name for herself with her blend of R&B and hip-hop, and was recently singled out as the first and only Canadian artist to be selected for SoundCloud’s “First On SoundCloud” 2021 Global Artists to Watch program.

As well, she was also featured on other streaming platform’s artist discovery playlists, including being named Spotify Canada’s “Radar Artist” and Amazon Music’s “Breakthrough Canada” Artist for April.

Charmaine just released her major label debut EP “Hood Avant Garde” via Warner Music Canada.

While at ICM Partners, Charmaine will be represented by a team led by Ari Bernstein, Yves Pierre and Jacqueline Reynolds-Drumm.