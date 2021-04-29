Mempho Music Festival Returning To Memphis For 2021

The Mempho Music Festival returns as an in-person event to Memphis for its fourth year with Widespread Panic and the Avett Brothers announced as headliners for 2021.

The fest, which is scheduled for October 1-3, will move to Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden this year, taking advantage of the venue’s production capabilities to enhance the festival.

In addition to the Avett Brothers, and Widespread Panic, who are lined up to headline on two separate nights, the Mempho festival lineup also includes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Lucinda Williams, Julien Baker, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,” Andy Frasco & The U.N. and more.

Organizers said they will coordinate with state and local health officials to ensure the event is as safe as possible, but cautioned guests that “the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is possible at any public space where people are gathered.”

Mempho Music Festival Lineup 2021

Widespread Panic (two nights)

The Avett Brothers

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Black Pumas

Lucinda Williams

Moon Taxi

Julien Baker

Waxahatchee

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Will Hoge

Southern Avenue

Liz Brasher

The City Champs

Dirty Streets

More artists TBA