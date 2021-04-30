Garth Brooks Announces Salt Lake City Stadium Show

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon Garth Brooks expanded his stadium tour with newly announced show in Salt Lake City.

Set for July 17th, the concert will be the first show in the 45,000-capacity Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in more than a decade.

The concert will be staged in-the-round, with tickets going on sale on Thursday, May 6th via Ticketmaster.

“While Utah’s statewide mask mandate lifted on April 10, 2021, the University of Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium currently still require use of face coverings. Stadium staff will assist in the implementation and execution of safety protocols and work alongside an on-site medical team that will stand by in the event of an emergency,” a news release about the concert announcement says.

Brooks has also announced plans to appear at Cheyenne Frontier Days with special guest Ned LeDoux on July 23rd.