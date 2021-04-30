Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Returns To Houston This Year With An Expanded Format

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Now that live music has begun to return, Hip-hop artist Travis Scott plans to bring his AstroWorld Festival back to Houston with an expanded event for 2021.

Now in its third year, the Astroworld Festival will take place on November 5th & 6th at NRG Park in Houston, Texas with an extra day of music that will be headlined by Travis Scott, who is supporting the release of his upcoming new album “Utopia.”

Travis Scott will also be the creative force behind the festival’s theme, which is based on the now-defunct Astroworld Amusement Park which was formerly located across the street from the festival’s current home in Houston.

Additional details about the lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks. Performers at previous iterations of the festival included the likes of Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation. Founded by Scott, the nonprofit organization supports youth by providing to education and creative resources. Please visit CactusJack.Foundation to learn more.