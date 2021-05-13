Can Musicians Actually Benefit From Clubhouse?

(Hypebot) — The audio-only platform Clubhouse has quickly risen to become a heavy hitter in social media world, but what exactly makes it so popular, and is that popularity something bands and musicians can use to their advantage?

Guest post by Randi Zimmerman of the Symphonic Blog

Clubhouse is an exclusive, audio-based app that has taken the social media world by storm. Users from all over the world have quickly become obsessed, but what about it is so special? Can musicians really benefit from this new platform? Let’s break it down…

Short answer, absolutely.

Clubhouse gives people the opportunity to chat, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting new people from all around the world. It joins people from various fields and industries together in a shared virtual space. — Of course that sounds great in itself, but what else makes it so special?

Networking

As of right now, Clubhouse is invite-only and audio based. This means the people using the app all have a network of exclusive contacts who are all interested in similar topics and are talking about them in real time. Topics range from the music industry and mental health to sports, business, and everything in-between.

There really is something for everyone.

Authenticity

The fact that the app is audio-based plays a huge part in its appeal.

Users can sit down and feel like they’re having a real chat with others without the intimidating aspects of being face to face. It takes away the anxiety that comes with worrying about if your lighting is good enough, if you chose the right outfit, if you’re making enough eye contact… all of that.

There are no intrusive comments or bothersome DMs to distract you, and this promotes a more genuine feeling of connecting with others solely based on what they have to say in the moment.

Even more, you know 100% that you’re talking to exactly who you think you are because you can hear their voice for yourself. On other platforms like Instagram and Twitter, the person responding to your DM (if you get a response at all) is very likely a representative, social media manager, or a personal assistant. — Clubhouse is different.

——

Engagement

I may be speaking for myself here, but I think we all have that one friend who knows everything there is to know about one random topic. Whether it be about the importance of your star sign, the invention of the banjo, or how gravity really works, chatting with them feels real, passionate, and exciting. It feels more genuine and engaging because I chose to join the conversation with them knowing exactly what they have to offer.

Clubhouse is exactly like that. It’s not like other social media platforms where information is forced on you whether you want to see it or not. It promotes genuine interest, and that is a beautiful thing among creatives. — Especially for musicians; nothing beats genuine interaction.

Exclusivity

In a way, what happens in a chatroom stays in a chatroom. Conversations can’t be recorded. There are no comments or DM’s to be screenshot. Whatever someone says is in real time, just like a normal conversation.

As you can imagine, this causes some major FOMO. People spend hours in rooms to avoid the possibility of missing something big. You never know if people like Kanye West or Drake will pop in and drop some knowledge. (Yes, that really happens.) As an artist, insight from other people in your field in an invaluable resource.

In Conclusion…

We know that there seems to be a new platform taking over the internet every other day. But it’s important not to be overwhelmed by it and to view it like just another task on your to-do list. You should see it as another opportunity to connect with the people you really care about. Another chance to connect with the industry we all love so much. Another chance to make your mark.

Interested? — Check out “How To Set Up Your Own Clubhouse Club” to learn more about it and how to get started.