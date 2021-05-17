Danielle Middleton Joins Page 1 Management’s Gotham Office As Senior Director

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music management company Page 1 Management announced the hire of Danielle Middleton as a Senior Director.

In her new role at Page 1, Middleton will lead the company’s New York office, reporting to Page 1 founder and CEO Ashley Page.

“I’ve known Danielle for years now, and her passion, knowledge, drive and artist understanding is unparalleled. Danielle will be pivotal in helping us shape the future of the company in the U.S. I look forward to announcing more additions to the team over the coming months with Danielle, and the exciting plans for Page 1 & Dryden Street Group over the next few years,” said Page.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining Ashley and the entire Page 1 team. This is an incredible moment in my career, and I look forward to expanding the company and our roster in the years to come,” Middleton added.

Middleton joins Page 1 from Sony Music Publishing where she held an A&R role. Notable signings include J. White, Ayo the Producer, Kid Culture and Tate McRae.

With offices in New York, Nashville, London, and Auckland, Page 1 represents a roster that includes songwriter/producers writer-producers Joel Little (Taylor Swift, Khalid, Imagine Dragons) and Mark Rankin (Adele, Iggy Pop, Florence and The Machine), Grammy nominated Drew Pearson (Zac Brown Band, Kesha, Phillip Phillips) as well as recording artist Jawsh 685, among others.