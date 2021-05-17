Irving Plaza To Re-Open In August Following Major Renovation

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation revealed plans for the reopening of the iconic Manhattan concert venue Irving Plaza after completing a multi-million dollar renovation.

The renovation, which started in 2019, was aimed at enhancing the overall fan experience of the 1,200-capacity venue with improved sightlines, as well as upgraded sound and lights.

New additions at the Irving Plaza include a VIP Lounge with private bar and balcony level boxes with unobstructed views of the stage. Artist accommodations have been improved as well, with newly-renovated balcony level artist dressing rooms with direct access to stage, as well as an adjacent green room with a private bathroom and other amenities.

Irving Plaza’s lobby and bar area have also been expanded to provide space for multifunction uses such as merch sales, meet & greets or other events.

Additionally, the venue’s technical infrastructure has been upgraded and Irving Plaza now offers next-generation Cisco Wifi 6 network access for staff, artists, and guests.

“We are excited to reveal our grand reopening series of shows and look forward to reopening our doors and bringing live music back to New York City. It will be great to finally be able to reconnect music fans with their favorite artists, especially here in this beautifully restored room,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation. “Irving Plaza is filled with incredible music memories and these spectacular renovations will allow us to host even more amazing concerts.”

The newly relaunched Irving Plaza kicks off with a busy show calendar with more than 40 events on the books for the coming months, kicking off with Ashley McBryde, who performs on August 17th

Other upcoming performances include Ben Folds, The Black Dahlia Murder, Lotus, Kevin Gates, State Champs, Armor For Sleep, Guided By Voices, K. Flay, Colter Well, Moonchild, The Dead South, The Struts, and more.