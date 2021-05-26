Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Marilyn Manson In Alleged 2019 Assault

Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson in connection with an alleged assault of a videographer at 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

According to a statement from police in Guilford, New Hampshire, Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was performing at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019 when the alleged assault against the videographer occurred.

The charge, a class A misdemeanor, carries a penalty of a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less if Warner is convicted.

The statement said that Mr. Warner, his agent, and his attorney have been ” aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

The Guilford Police Department did not name the videographer, who they said had been contracted to record a video of the concert or provide additional details about the assault.

In a statement provided to Pitchfork, Manson’s attorney characterized the charge against his client as “ludicrous.”

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply. This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout,” Manson’s attorney, Howard King reportedly told Pitchfork.