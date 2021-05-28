The Weeknd Wins Song Of The Year At The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd had a big night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, winning song of the year for his hit “Blinding Lights” along with male artist of the year and titanium artist of the year.

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa was named best female artist, while Dan + Shay took top honors for best group for 2021.

Luke Combs picked up wins for both country artist of the year and country album of the year, while Taylor Swift’s surprise album “Folklore” was lauded with the award for best pop album.

The awards show, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night were hosted by Usher and featured performances and collaborations from The Weeknd with Special Guest Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, Doja Cat, Usher and more.

Sir Elton John was honored with the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which was presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award presentation also featured a special tribute performance from Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R., honoring Elton John’s global impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

In addition, the show featured special appearances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, twenty one pilots, Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Gabby Barrett, Ava Max, Raphael Saadiq, AJR and more.

Category winners were:

Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year:

Dua Lipa

Male Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Dan + Shay

Best Collaboration:

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best New Pop Artist:

Doja Cat

Pop Album of the Year:

folklore – Taylor Swift

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

twenty one pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Powfu

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Tickets to My Downfall – Machine Gun Kelly

Rock Song of the Year:

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

The Pretty Reckless

Rock Album of the Year:

Power Up – AC/DC

Country Song of the Year:

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist:

Gabby Barrett

Country Album of the Year:

What You See Ain’t Always What You Get – Luke Combs

Dance Song of the Year:

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year:

Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil – Diplo

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Roddy Ricch

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Roddy Ricch

Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

My Turn – Lil Baby

R&B Song of the Year:

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

R&B Artist of the Year:

H.E.R.

Best New R&B Artist:

Snoh Aalegra

R&B Album of the Year:

Chilombo – Jhene Aiko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

“Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

J Balvin

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year:

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Best New Latin Artist:

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

AYAYAY! – Christian Nodal

Producer of the Year:

Max Martin

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Adore You” – Harry Styles

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“Juice” (Lizzo) – Harry Styles cover

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” – BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category

“Dynamite” (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk

TikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Label of the Year:

Republic Records

Titanium Song of the Year:

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

Titanium Artist of the Year: