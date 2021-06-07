BEWARE: Hackers Are Targeting Spotify, YouTube

(Hypebot) — Hackers are promoting sites pretending to represent Spotify, YouTube Premium, and other major digital players.

One fake ad offers a non-existent bundle of 90 days free to both Spotify and YouTube Premium together.

The hacker’s goal is to steal credit cards and passwords saved in the user’s web browser.

The attack using a technique dubbed Fliker was first discovered by cybersecurity firm ESET who issued a warning on Twitter,

“Ficker is an information-stealing Trojan released on Russian-speaking hacker forums in January when the developer began renting out the malware to other threat actors,” according to Bleeping Computer.

This is not a new problem for Spotify which in the past has paid hackers to look for vulnerabilities in its systems.