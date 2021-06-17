The iHeartRadio Music Festival To Return To Las Vegas For 2021

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for the post-Covid revival of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with a roster of headliners that includes Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Florida Georgia Line.

The two-day festival is scheduled to return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from T-Mobile Arena and a daytime stage at the event and entertainment district, AREA15 on September 17 and 18th.

For 2021, the Main Stage will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more.

The Daytime Stage will feature live performances from DaBaby, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, Tate McRae, Conan Gray and Addison Rae, with more to be announced.

In addition to live performances, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio’s brand partners.

For 2021, the festival will be MC’d by host Ryan Seacrest, who you might recognize from programming such as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“This year’s Festival will be historic for many reasons,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience. We’ve all been waiting for this moment – live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before.”

In addition to the live component of the festival, each night, the event will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. As well, the CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3, along with an exclusive livestream of both nights of the festival on The CW App and CWTV.com.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.