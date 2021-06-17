KISS To Resume Their Farewell Tour In August

(CelebrityAccess) — Members of the famed legacy rock act KISS announced plans to return to the road to close out the last leg of their farewell ‘End of the Road Tour.’

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to resume at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass, on August 18th and wrap with a newly-announced show at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on October 9th.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever,” said the band.

Along with the rescheduled dates, KISS announced a several new shows, including three in California, two additional shows in Florida, and new dates in Ohio, Nevada, and Texas.

KISS’s farewell tour was originally scheduled to close out in 2020, but was cut short due to COVID-19.

Tickets for the newly added dates below go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18th while tickets for previously announced shows are already on sale.

Date City Venue

August 18, 2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

August 19, 2021 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

August 21, 2021 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

August 22, 2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

August 25, 2021 Toledo, OH Huntington Center*

August 26, 2021 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 28, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 29, 2021 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 1, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2, 2021 Dayton, OH Wright State University Nutter Center

September 5, 2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

September 4, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 9, 2021 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre*

September 10, 2021 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 12, 2021 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 17, 2021 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 18, 2021 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

September 21, 2021 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

September 22, 2021 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

September 23, 2021 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center*^

September 25, 2021 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 26, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 28, 2021 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena*^

September 29, 2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 1, 2021 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

October 2, 2021 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 5, 2021 Biloxi, MI Mississippi Coast Coliseum

October 6, 2021 Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome

October 8, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre*

October 9, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

* New Show