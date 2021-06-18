French Electronic Music Legend Jean-Michel Jarre To Be Awarded The Insignia Commander to the Legion of Honour By French President Emmanuel Macron

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — On June 21st, French composer, performer and record producer, and electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre will be awarded the insignia of Commander to the Legion of Honour by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron; the highest French order of merit.

On the same day, Jarre will curate a concert taking place in the courtyard of The Elysée Palace in Paris, as part of the Fête de la Musique Festival. The concert will feature performances from Irène Dresel, NSDOS, Cerrone, Glitter and, of course, Jean-Michel Jarre himself.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be playing in such a unique and revered location. As we celebrate an international day of music together, it is my hope that we are seeing light at the end of this tunnel,” Jean-Michel Jarre said.

Created by France’s Ministry of Culture in 1982, the Fête de la Musique is made up of a series of free concerts to mark the summer solstice. The event, which started in Paris, has spread internationally and now takes place in 120 cities around the world.