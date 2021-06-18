Imran Majid And Justin Eshak Named Co-Heads Of Island Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music revealed that Imran Majid and Justin Eshak have been appointed Co-CEOs of the historically influential label Island Records, effective January 1st, 2022.

Both Eshak and Majid will be based out of Island’s New York offices and report to UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.

The two execs both come to their new role at Island from Columbia Records where they served as co-heads of A&R for the label.

The appointment at Island will be a homecoming of sorts for both Eshak and Majid, who previously met while working as A&R reps at UMG’s Republic Records in 2004.

“Justin and I are thrilled to lead Island Records into the future and we’re looking forward to working with the label’s existing roster of iconic artists, as well as helping to break Island artists of the future. During our careers, Justin and I have not only developed a bond of trust between the two of us, but we have cultivated that trust throughout our relationships with artists, managers and producers. We simply love music and discovering artists with a new sound or perspective. This is an incredible time to return to UMG and we can’t wait to get started,” said Majid.

“Throughout its history, Island Records has been the preeminent home for cutting-edge and independent-minded artists. Imran and I look forward to carrying on that legacy by placing a long-term commitment to developing artists and cultivating a diverse roster motivated by creative and commercial success. We’re thankful to Sir Lucian for this opportunity and we can’t wait to get started working with Island’s artists and staff,” added Eshak.