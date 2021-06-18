Spotify Acquires Podcast Discovery Startup Podz

(CelebrityAccess) — Streaming music service Spotify doubled down on original content with the acquisition of Podz, a tech startup using artificial intelligence to help fans discover new podcasts.

“At Spotify, we are investing to build and scale the world’s best (and most personalized) podcast discovery experience,” the company said. “We believe that Podz’ technology will complement and accelerate Spotify’s focused efforts to drive discovery, deliver listeners the right content at the right time, and accelerate growth of the category worldwide.”

Using machine learning, Podz seeks to help fans discover new podcasts by generating clips highlighting key moments from a podcast episode, making it easier to prospective listeners to determine if a podcast is right for them.

Spotify plans to leverage the technology to make browsing its catalog of 2.6 million podcasts on the platform making it easier for listeners to find the content they want to listen to, and for creators to be discovered and build a fan base.

According to Spotify, they expect to have the Podz fully integrated with elements of the technology being available for listeners by the end of 2021.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.