Nile Rodgers Re-Elected Chair Of The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Board

(CelebrityAccess) — Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers has been unanimously re-elected to serve a second three-year term Chairman of the organization’s Board of Directors.

“Nile is tremendously respected and admired by his peers and fans of all generations for being a musical pioneer with his multi/cross-genre music,” said Linda Moran, SHOF President & CEO. “With an ever-expanding list of credits and accomplishments, having him as a partner has been a very special and rewarding experience and the Songwriters Hall of Fame can ask for no better representative, both to the songwriting community and to the world at large.”

“Three years ago, I was honored and humbled to be elected by my peers as the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. It has been one of the most important experiences of my life to represent and advocate for the songwriting community,” added Nile Rodgers. “To now be given the opportunity to serve for another three years is a responsibility I take very seriously. We’ve done great work in the first three years despite the pandemic but we are just getting started. There is no music industry without the song and I’m delighted to serve the songwriters that have delivered the most iconic songs of all time.”

Other officers re-elected during the SHOF annual board meeting on June 11th included CFO and Treasurer Tom Kelly and Senior Vice Presidents David Israelite, Beth Matthews and Mike O’Neill, Secretary Mary Jo Mennella and Deputy Secretary April Anderson.

Elected members to the Board of Directors who will serve 3-year terms are SHOF inductees Desmond Child, Steve Dorff and Paul Williams, Hal David Starlight Award Recipient Ne-Yo, Martin Bandier, Caroline Bienstock, Donna Caseine, Samantha Cox, Charlie Feldman, Fletcher Foster, Pete Ganbarg, Randy Grimmett, John Josephson, Jody Klein, Evan Lamberg, Carianne Marshall, Nancy Munoz, Jon Platt, Irwin Z. Robinson, Patrice Rushen and John Titta.

Barry Slotnick will continue as Counsel.