Rodrigo y Gabriela Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will be returning to the road for their first shows in the U.S. in more than two years.

The ‘By Request’ tour kicks off September 1st at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder, Colorado, with dates extending through October when the tour closes out at the Fillmore in Minneapolis on October 16th.

For the tour, the duo posted a long list of songs drawn from across their 20-year career to their website rodgab.com and their social media platform with an invitation to fans to pick their favorite tracks and help assemble a setlist for the tour.

A voting page for fans has been set up on rodgab.com, and there will be invitations to cast votes on Rodrigo y Gabriela’s social media platforms going out later today. Twitter @rodgab Instagram @rodrigoygabriela Facebook – facebook.com/rodgab.

“On the Mettavolution tour in 2019, we played the whole of that album. Here we are, two years later, and we have decided to let the fans choose what songs they want to hear from us on the ‘By Request’ tour,” Rodrigo said

“We are so excited to be getting back out on the road again. The ‘By Request’ tour puts the setlist in the hands of the fans. We can’t wait to see what songs they pick,” Gabriela added.

RODRIGO Y GABRIELA TOUR 2021

SEPTEMBER

1 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium *

3 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *

4 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center *

8 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield *

10 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theater *

11 – Napa, CA – Oxbow Riverstage Concert Series *

12 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay *

14 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater *

15 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues *

26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

28 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for Performing Arts **

OCTOBER

1 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

2 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall **

3 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre **

5 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte **

6 – Washington, DC – Anthem

8 – Hershey, PA – Harrisburg University at Hershey Theatre **

9 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre **

10 – New York, NY – Pier 17

11 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall **

14 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater

16 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

* David Keenan support

** Silvana Estrada support