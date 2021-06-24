Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus Is Battling Cancer

(CelebrityAccess) — Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus revealed that he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote on Wednesday in a post on his social media.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and postive,” he added.

Hoppus concluded the post, writing: “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Variety reported that Hoppus alarmed fans earlier in the day by posting an image of himself in what appeared to be a hospital room, along with a caption that said, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

However the post was later deleted before Hoppus shared his second post.

Blink-182 has been on a touring hiatus during coronavirus but were in the studio and released the single “Quarantine” with drummer Travis Barker announcing earlier this year that a new album was due sometime in 2021.