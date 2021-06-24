Roggie Baer Named North American Director of Partnerships At Atomic Music Group

Veteran talent agent Roggie Baer revealed that she is merging her longtime agency RajiWorld with independent talent agency Atomic Music Group.

As part of the deal, Baer will bring her extensive client roster, which includes Naomi Achu, That Carolina Sound, Headcat 13, Flam Chen, The Divine Horsemen, Akina Adderly, Honeysuckle Sage Riders, and Warren Hood among others to AMG.

As well, the deal includes RajiWorld’s endorsements and brand sponsorships business to AMG, and will serve as the agency’s North American Director of Partnerships following the merger.

One of the largest independent talent agencies in the U.S., Atomic Music Group is based in Los Angeles and maintains regional offices in Austin, Nashville and Toronto.

Roggie Baer’s full roster

Akina Adderly

Anastasia Hera

Bill Elm/Friends of Dean Martinez

Chris Stamey

Danny B Harvey and Annie Lewis

The Divine Horseman

Flam Chen

Grey Delisle-Griffin

Headcat 13

Hector Ward & The Bigtime

Honeysuckle Sage Riders

Julie Christensen

Laser Spectacles, Inc

Morris Mills

Nakia

Naomi Achu

Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts

Sly Curtis

That Carolina Sound

Warren Hood