Roggie Baer Named North American Director of Partnerships At Atomic Music Group

Veteran talent agent Roggie Baer revealed that she is merging her longtime agency RajiWorld with independent talent agency Atomic Music Group.
As part of the deal, Baer will bring her extensive client roster, which includes Naomi Achu, That Carolina Sound, Headcat 13, Flam Chen, The Divine Horsemen, Akina Adderly, Honeysuckle Sage Riders, and Warren Hood among others to AMG.
As well, the deal includes RajiWorld’s endorsements and brand sponsorships business to AMG, and will serve as the agency’s North American Director of Partnerships following the merger.
One of the largest independent talent agencies in the U.S., Atomic Music Group is based in Los Angeles and maintains regional offices in Austin, Nashville and Toronto.
Roggie Baer’s full roster
Akina Adderly
Anastasia Hera
Bill Elm/Friends of Dean Martinez
Chris Stamey
Danny B Harvey and Annie Lewis
The Divine Horseman
Flam Chen
Grey Delisle-Griffin
Headcat 13
Hector Ward & The Bigtime
Honeysuckle Sage Riders
Julie Christensen
Laser Spectacles, Inc
Morris Mills
Nakia
Naomi Achu
Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts
Sly Curtis
That Carolina Sound
Warren Hood