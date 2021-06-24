Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks Among The Headliners Announced For The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters (of course), Jimmy Buffett, Demi Lovato, and Lizzo are among the headliners announced for the 2021 return of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The festival, which returns after a year off in 2020, is scheduled to take place this year from Friday, October 8, through Sunday, October 17, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds. The festival, which typically takes place in the spring, was pushed back this year due to concerns about the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other artists announced for the 2021 return include the Black Crowes, Randy Newman, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty, and Jon Batiste, among numerous others.

Additional artists announcements are expected in July.