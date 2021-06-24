Former Live Nation Exec Dan Kemer Named Vice President of Programming At The Center for the Performing Arts

CARMEL, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — The Center for the Performing Arts announced the hire of veteran concert professional Dan Kemer as its new Vice President of Programming.

In his new role, Kemer will oversee booking and other programming operations for the Center’s three venues: the 1,600-seat Palladium concert hall, the 500-seat Tarkington proscenium theater and the black-box Studio Theater.

Kemer will step into the role vacated by the retirement of longtime general manager Doug Tatum, who stepped into the role in 2010 and has overseen programing for most of the Center’s history, including its flagship Center Presents concert season.

“We certainly will miss the wisdom and experience of Doug Tatum, who has played a central role in the success of the Center over its first decade,” Center President/CEO Jeffrey C. McDermott said. “We are extremely fortunate, however, to have someone with Dan Kemer’s talent and expertise right here in our backyard. He has a strong national reputation with artists, agents, and venues in the industry, and he understands the Center’s mission and the community we serve by providing a balance between the commercial and nonprofit sides of the performing arts. He is the ideal choice to lead our programming team as we look ahead to our second decade.”

“I’ve been impressed with the Center’s community focus and its nonprofit commitment to providing a broad range of programming for all ages,” Kemer said. “Having relationships with other promoters like Live Nation, MOKB Presents and IndyMojo will only enhance our programming opportunities on the Center’s campus. There is a lot of pent-up demand for live entertainment, and I look forward to the challenge.”

Prior to his new role at the Center for the Performing Arts, Kemer served over a decade as Vice President Midwest for Live Nation Entertainment and more recently as President of Live Nation’s regional office in Indiana, handling bookings, promotion, artist relations and other tasks in the market, as well as the Eastern U.S.

While in Indiana, Kemer played a key role in the expansion of Live Nation’s business in the region, overseeing programming for the Murat Theatre, the Egyptian Room and Indianapolis’ first full-service, all-ages music club, Deluxe, all housed at Old National Centre.